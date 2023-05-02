StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Stock Down 4.5 %
EFOI stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $7.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.35.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 475.22% and a negative net margin of 172.24%.
Energy Focus Company Profile
Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of lighting systems and controls. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.
