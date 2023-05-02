StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Down 4.5 %

EFOI stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $7.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.35.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 475.22% and a negative net margin of 172.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus

Energy Focus Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,050 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.16% of Energy Focus worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of lighting systems and controls. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.