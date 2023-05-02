Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.97 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 980,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,065 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP owned 3.21% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.