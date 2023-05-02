Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.97 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 0.67.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.
