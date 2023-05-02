Head-To-Head Comparison: Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Scilex and Twist Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Scilex alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scilex 0 0 0 0 N/A Twist Bioscience 0 2 4 0 2.67

Twist Bioscience has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 142.52%. Given Twist Bioscience’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Twist Bioscience is more favorable than Scilex.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scilex $38.03 million 23.04 -$23.36 million N/A N/A Twist Bioscience $215.79 million 3.26 -$217.86 million ($3.86) -3.20

This table compares Scilex and Twist Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Scilex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twist Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Scilex and Twist Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scilex N/A -3,189.63% -19.83% Twist Bioscience -99.23% -27.35% -22.74%

Volatility & Risk

Scilex has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twist Bioscience has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.7% of Scilex shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Scilex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Twist Bioscience beats Scilex on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scilex

(Get Rating)

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain. It also offers SP-102, a viscous gel formulation of corticosteroid for epidural injections that is in a Phase III clinical trial to treat lumbosacral radicular pain; SP-103, which is in Phase II clinical trail for the treatment of low back pain; and SP-104, a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride formulation that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fibromyalgia. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Scilex Holding Company is a subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The Americas segment consists of the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, and South America. The EMEA segment includes Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The APAC segment consists of Japan, China, South Korea, India, Singapore, Malaysia, and Australia. The company was founded by William Marine Banyai, Emily Marine Leproust, and Bill James Peck on February 4, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Scilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.