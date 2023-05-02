Brokerages Set BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Price Target at $62.71

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Get BCE alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in BCE by 1.9% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 325,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 12.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 487,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,822,000 after buying an additional 13,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 608,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,237,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE BCE opened at $48.30 on Friday. BCE has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.60.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.