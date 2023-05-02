XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) & Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Critical Comparison

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) and Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XOS and Cepton’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get XOS alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $36.38 million 2.35 -$73.32 million ($0.43) -1.18 Cepton $7.43 million 8.04 $9.38 million $0.12 3.18

Cepton has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cepton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

XOS has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cepton has a beta of -0.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for XOS and Cepton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 0 2 2 0 2.50 Cepton 1 1 1 0 2.00

XOS presently has a consensus target price of $1.65, indicating a potential upside of 226.02%. Cepton has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 883.74%. Given Cepton’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cepton is more favorable than XOS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Cepton shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of XOS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Cepton shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares XOS and Cepton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS -202.32% -69.20% -45.39% Cepton 126.33% -364.29% -124.67%

Summary

XOS beats Cepton on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOS

(Get Rating)

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Cepton

(Get Rating)

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.