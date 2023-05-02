Contrasting Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Alphatec has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avinger has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alphatec and Avinger, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec 0 1 5 0 2.83 Avinger 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Alphatec presently has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.24%. Avinger has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,886.75%. Given Avinger’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avinger is more favorable than Alphatec.

This table compares Alphatec and Avinger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec $350.87 million 4.67 -$152.15 million ($1.47) -10.03 Avinger $8.27 million 0.55 -$17.62 million ($4.74) -0.10

Avinger has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alphatec. Alphatec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.6% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.9% of Alphatec shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Avinger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alphatec and Avinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec -43.36% -575.45% -29.11% Avinger -213.02% -286.05% -63.55%

Summary

Alphatec beats Avinger on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphatec

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings. The company was founded on March 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Avinger

(Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat. The company was founded by John B. Simpson and Himanshu N. Patel on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.