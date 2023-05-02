Analysts Set Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Target Price at $9.30

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.30.

HBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 67,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 50,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:HBI opened at $5.15 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Recommended Stories

