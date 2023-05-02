Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives GBX 2,908.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,908.57 ($36.34).

Several research analysts have commented on DPLM shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($46.23) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.48) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,360 ($41.98) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.86) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of Diploma stock opened at GBX 2,686 ($33.56) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3,534.21, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,719.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,739.73. Diploma has a 52-week low of GBX 2,090 ($26.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,022 ($37.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a GBX 38.80 ($0.48) dividend. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Diploma’s payout ratio is presently 7,105.26%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

