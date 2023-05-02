Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives $95.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SWK opened at $86.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $131.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.99.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.