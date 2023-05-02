Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) & Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Critical Review

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Wolfspeed and Amkor Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wolfspeed
|$746.20 million
|7.78
|-$200.90 million
|($1.48)
|-31.53
|Amkor Technology
|$7.09 billion
|0.77
|$765.82 million
|$3.11
|7.19
Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amkor Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wolfspeed
|-20.14%
|-5.43%
|-2.35%
|Amkor Technology
|10.80%
|22.57%
|11.72%
Risk and Volatility
Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Wolfspeed and Amkor Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Wolfspeed
|1
|8
|8
|0
|2.41
|Amkor Technology
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Wolfspeed presently has a consensus target price of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.17%. Amkor Technology has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.11%. Given Wolfspeed’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Wolfspeed is more favorable than Amkor Technology.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
38.1% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% of Amkor Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Amkor Technology beats Wolfspeed on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Wolfspeed
Wolfspeed, Inc. is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace. The company was founded by Calvin H. Carter Jr., John W. Palmour, F. Neal Hunter, Eric Hunter, and John Edmond in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.
About Amkor Technology
Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.
