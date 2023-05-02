Brokerages Set Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) PT at $240.00

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.91.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $531,416,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,146,000 after buying an additional 967,534 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,450,000 after purchasing an additional 856,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after purchasing an additional 822,790 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $221.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.27.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.