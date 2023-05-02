Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives $146.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.60.

SBGSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of SBGSY opened at $34.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

