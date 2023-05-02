Analysts Set MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Target Price at $40.00

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

MEIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on MEI Pharma from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70,959 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $5.03 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by $4.80. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 49.80%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

