Analysts Set MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Target Price at $40.00

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.
MEIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on MEI Pharma from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70,959 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.
MEI Pharma Stock Down 1.2 %
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by $4.80. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 49.80%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.
About MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
