Analysts Set Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Target Price at $30.42

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.42.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $26.73 on Friday. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.2375 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

