Analysts Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target at $6.57

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Redfin from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Redfin from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Redfin from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Redfin from $3.20 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Redfin Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.47. Redfin has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $13.03.

Insider Activity at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $479.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.39 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 234.33% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet purchased 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,802.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 235,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,031.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Slavet acquired 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,802.49. Following the purchase, the director now owns 235,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,031.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. NZS Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 815,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 173,075 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

