Brokerages Set First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) PT at $58.13

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 118,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 29,666 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 455,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,230,000 after buying an additional 34,391 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 58,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of FR stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.98. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.76%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

