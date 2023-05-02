Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Issued By Small Cap Consu

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) – Small Cap Consu decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regis in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Small Cap Consu has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Regis’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter.

Regis Trading Down 4.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com cut Regis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE RGS opened at $1.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.78. Regis has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regis

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Regis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Regis by 24.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regis by 28.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Regis by 21.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

