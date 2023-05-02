Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Beer in a research report issued on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $4.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boston Beer’s current full-year earnings is $7.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Beer’s FY2023 earnings at $7.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.52 EPS.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

SAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $291.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.58.

SAM stock opened at $316.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.98 and its 200-day moving average is $348.54. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11 and a beta of 1.08. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $422.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 172.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,140.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

