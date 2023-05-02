Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Republic Services, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Republic Services in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 10.76%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.82.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $144.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.39. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

