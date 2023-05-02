Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Increased by Oppenheimer

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.01. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $11.98 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s FY2023 earnings at $11.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.48 EPS.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.88.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $282.65 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.86 and its 200 day moving average is $271.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,902,943,000 after purchasing an additional 40,192 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,013,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,092,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,168,000 after purchasing an additional 249,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

