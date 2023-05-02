Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Boosted by Analyst

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) – Barrington Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Strategic Education in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the health services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Strategic Education’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Strategic Education Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $90.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $98.22.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.34 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Strategic Education by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 479 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

