Research Analysts Offer Predictions for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report issued on Friday, April 28th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for West Pharmaceutical Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.69 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.54 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.4 %

Several other research firms have also commented on WST. StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

NYSE WST opened at $366.13 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $372.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

Insider Activity

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,697.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 29.9% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

