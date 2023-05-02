Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allison Transmission in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Allison Transmission’s current full-year earnings is $6.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 71.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

ALSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $48.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.92. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at $668,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock worth $1,901,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.