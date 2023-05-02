Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Ltd. Issued By B. Riley (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – B. Riley boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.49 billion.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

Separately, Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.