William Blair Comments on A. O. Smith Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AOS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $70.14 on Monday. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average of $62.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,241,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,519,000 after purchasing an additional 192,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after purchasing an additional 225,462 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,066,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,768,000 after purchasing an additional 65,166 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $71,955,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,218,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,203,000 after purchasing an additional 515,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

