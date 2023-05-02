Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Amazon.com, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Amazon.com in a report released on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. New Street Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 242.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

