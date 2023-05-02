Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allison Transmission in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the auto parts company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Allison Transmission’s current full-year earnings is $6.06 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

NYSE ALSN opened at $48.42 on Monday. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.92.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.95% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.13%.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 9,121 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $434,889.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,981.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 9,121 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $434,889.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,508 shares in the company, valued at $357,981.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,350 shares of company stock worth $1,901,900 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $49,812,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,514,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 846,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after buying an additional 416,588 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,639,000 after buying an additional 357,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,939,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

