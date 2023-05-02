Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skechers U.S.A. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Skechers U.S.A.’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.41%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $53.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.24. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $49,316.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $49,316.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,903 shares in the company, valued at $852,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 13,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $598,595.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,372.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,305 shares of company stock worth $3,548,625 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

