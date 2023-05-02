Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Raised by SVB Leerink (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $6.38 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.05. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $23.70 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $23.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $7.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $27.61 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.91.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $548.50 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06. The stock has a market cap of $211.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $559.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

