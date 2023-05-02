Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Issued By Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.45 billion.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$110.67.

TSE:CP opened at C$107.40 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$86.42 and a 12 month high of C$111.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$104.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$104.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. The firm has a market cap of C$100.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian Pacific Railway Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Pacific Railway

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.31, for a total value of C$278,934.48. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

