Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Amgen Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.45. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $18.01 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.74 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.56.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $238.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Amgen has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.88. The stock has a market cap of $127.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 288.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.