Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issued By William Blair

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a research note issued on Friday, April 28th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.79. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $18.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.56.

Amgen Trading Down 0.4 %

Amgen stock opened at $238.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 288.75% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

