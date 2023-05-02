AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for AllianceBernstein’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.82 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 6.44%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

AB stock opened at $34.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $45.75.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.64%.

Insider Transactions at AllianceBernstein

In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $438,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 224.0% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 250.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Further Reading

