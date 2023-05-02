Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Aecon Group Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Aecon Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.05.

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$12.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$775.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$8.29 and a one year high of C$15.17.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.15 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently 121.31%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

