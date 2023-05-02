Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for S&P Global Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of S&P Global in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.13. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $12.47 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s FY2024 earnings at $14.51 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.50.

Shares of SPGI opened at $362.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $342.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.31. S&P Global has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $395.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 107.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2,296.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 18,920 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $2,349,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

