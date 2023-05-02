Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Activision Blizzard’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.79.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $77.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average is $77.29. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The firm has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

