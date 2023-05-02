Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Boosted by William Blair

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 28th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $590.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 21.32%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WSC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

WSC stock opened at $45.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.24. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at $319,753.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 243.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,685 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 169.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,015,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,697,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $88,626,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

