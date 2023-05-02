KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Teradyne in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.0 %

TER stock opened at $92.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average of $99.30. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $114.19.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 144,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

