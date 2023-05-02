Visa Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Visa in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $8.57 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

V has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

V stock opened at $232.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.67. The stock has a market cap of $437.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,746 shares of company stock valued at $42,795,795 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

