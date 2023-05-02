Vacasa, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vacasa in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 28th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Vacasa’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Vacasa in a report on Friday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vacasa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Vacasa Price Performance

Shares of VCSA stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $337.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.71. Vacasa has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $7.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $218.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.29 million. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 66.00% and a negative net margin of 14.98%.

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vacasa by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Breon sold 169,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $157,427.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,619.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vacasa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.