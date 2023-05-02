Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Valley National Bancorp Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Valley National Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Valley National Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

VLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 19.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $7.53 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.58 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 23.22%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 103.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 821.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Valley National Bancorp

In related news, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

