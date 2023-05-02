A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.13.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $70.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.09. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

