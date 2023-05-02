Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Alkermes plc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Alkermes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALKS. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alkermes to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $28.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.31. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Alkermes by 12.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 542,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 58,399 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 56.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 241,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 86,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Alkermes by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

