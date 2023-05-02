Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Aldebaran Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Aldebaran Resources stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Aldebaran Resources has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Aldebaran Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

