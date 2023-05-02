Short Interest in Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Expands By 15.7%

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,266,400 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 6,282,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 365.1 days.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

AANNF opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Aroundtown has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

