GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Performance

Shares of GSIT opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.94. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.28.

Institutional Trading of GSI Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GSI Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GSI Technology by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GSI Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in GSI Technology by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 409,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 221,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

Further Reading

