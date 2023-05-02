StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Up 4.6 %

GIGM stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.34. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

