StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

LARK stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.06.

Insider Activity

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Richard Ball purchased 2,255 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,564.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 173,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,770.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,130 shares of company stock worth $69,758. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LARK. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

See Also

