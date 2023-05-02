Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The insurance provider reported ($16.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($13.08). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 97.70% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. The business had revenue of $39.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.91 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.