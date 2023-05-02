Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HALL opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.11.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The insurance provider reported ($16.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($13.08). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 97.70% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. The business had revenue of $39.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.91 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
