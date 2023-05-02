Realty Income (O) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Realty Income has set its FY23 guidance at $4.01-4.13 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $3.93-$4.03 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Realty Income to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE O opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

The company also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after buying an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,245,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,166,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,810,000 after purchasing an additional 407,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,869,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,328,000 after purchasing an additional 301,059 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.